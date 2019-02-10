Island can expect ‘one-two punch’ of snowstorms

Environment Canada says more snow will start falling Monday afternoon

After nearly a foot of snow in some areas of Vancouver Island today, there’s more snow in the forecast for tomorrow, too.

Environment Canada released a weather statement Sunday night advising that another snowstorm is in the offing for B.C.’s south coast starting tomorrow afternoon.

“A one-two punch for the south coast of B.C., as another low pressure system is poised to move towards Vancouver Island on Monday and stall for 12 hours before dissipating,” the statement notes.

Snow is expected to begin in the afternoon on Monday, with 10-15 centimetres estimated to fall by midday on Tuesday.

Environment Canada updated its snowfall warning earlier this evening, advising that Sunday’s snowfall was expected to reach 10-25 centimetres.

The region’s highways contractor Mainroad Mid-Island advised that it is plowing and sanding main routes and will move to side roads when possible.

“Motorists should expect winter driving conditions with slushy and slippery sections as well as limited visibility due to ground fog and blowing snow,” the advisory notes.

