Is your workplace ready for cannabis legalization?

Have you thought about what legalization of cannabis will do in your workplace? (file photo)

With the legalization of recreational cannabis set to happen this fall in Canada, many companies are worried about the repercussions for a workplace environment.

In recent years, laws around the use of marijuana for medical purposes have evolved, initiating the legalization of recreational marijuana. This change is anticipated to bring on multiple challenges for employers.

The 2018 State of the Island Economic Summit will be addressing this topic through an interactive panel, bringing in industry experts to discuss not only the implications of the legalization of marijuana, but the social and medical issues surrounding marijuana and the workplace.

The expert panel will feature Matthew Larsen, lawyer at Fasken, Dr. Paul Farnan occupational-addiction medicine physician, and James Gould, managing partner at HHBG Lawyers. Highly engaging and interactive, the panel will address topics such as changes to marijuana regulations, employer obligations, including with respect to addiction, the creation of workplace policies regarding cannabis use, and the law regarding drug testing in the workplace.

The event promises to leave the audience with a better knowledge of the current state of the law governing marijuana and the workplace, the employer’s duty to accommodate addiction and the employer’s right to implement a drug testing program.

The 2018 State of the Island Economic Summit will be taking place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo, British Columbia Oct. 24-25. The Summit is an annual gathering of business, community, and government leaders sharing ideas, asking questions, networking, learning about new initiatives, and exploring opportunities. It is a forum for businesses and stakeholders on Vancouver Island to learn about and understand the state of the Island economy.

Registration for the event is now open and tickets are available at www.viea.ca.