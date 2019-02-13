Is your street an Abbotsford snowplow priority?

This map from the City of Abbotsford details which streets are priorities for the snowplows

Another fresh dump of snow was dropped on Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley Wednesday morning.Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

We got quite the dump of snow overnight, closing schools and parking most transit services in the city Wednesday.

Environment Canada says we received nine centimetres of snowfall yesterday, and that may leave you asking: When will my street get plowed?

The City of Abbotsford has a priority system for plowing, which can be found on the city website – or embedded below in this article.

The city has about 350 kilometres of high-volume and arterial routes that are considered first priority, including transit routes and school zones.

Second priority, about 170 km, includes remaining arterial, hillside and collector routes, while third priority roadways, about 390 km, is all remaining roadways, typically local roadways that are not first or second priority.

According to the Good Neighbour Bylaw, residents are responsible for clearing their own driveways and sidewalks, and are asked not to plow snow onto public roadways.

If the snow has disrupted curbside collection and your garbage, recycling and compostable waste was not collected, the city says you will be allowed the double regular garbage allowance on the next scheduled collection day.

The city also asks residents to avoid parking on the road.

To report unsafe conditions or request snow clearing service, you can call the city’s operations yard at 604-853-5485 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

