Is your local intersection or road slated for improvements?

Draft budget gives glimpse at City of Abbotsford's transportation plans

The city’s draft budget includes money to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Old Yale and Delair roads. Google Street View image

From new stoplights to new roads and interchanges, the city’s provisional budget gives an important glimpse at the municipality’s transportation priorities for the coming years.

That draft budget – which has yet to be finalized and approved by council – was released earlier this month. The News has already written multiple stories stemming from discussions over the budget, but here are some transportation items that may have gone under the radar, but may affect day-to-day life for thousands of Abbotsford residents.

Some, but not all, of the projects listed below will be paid for with money collected through development cost charges levied against developers.

Traffic signals/intersections

2020

• DeLair and Old Yale traffic signal: $300,000; Marshall and McMillan new signal: $250,000; Mckee Road and McKinley Drive new signals: $150,000

2021

• Old Yale Road and Marshall Road traffic signal: $25,000 in 2019, $275,000 in 2020; Blueridge at Bluejay new traffic signal: $400,000; Montvue at West Railway intersection: $400,000; South Fraser Way at Countess new signal: $150,000

2022

• Old Clayburn at McMillan new signal: $307,000; George Ferguson at Babich upgraded signal: $153,000

2024

• Upper Maclure at Townline new signal: $321,000

Other road/transportation improvements

2020

• Additional funding for traffic counts and safety initiatives: $100,000; Greenhouse gas projects: $150,000

• Gladys Avenue reconstruction: $750,000; Clayburn Village traffic study: $50,000; annual crosswalk upgrade program: $30,000

2021

• Marshall Road (McMillan to Old Yale) road widening: $3.7 million

Major long-term projects (budgeted numbers and dates are likely to be rough estimates)

2022

• George Ferguson Way (Gladys to Beck) road widening: $4.3 million; Whatcom Road interchange improvements: $7.1 million

2022-2023

• South Fraser Way complete streets concept: $20.8 million

2023

• Peardonville Overpass new overpass: $15.7 million; Clearbrook Road (Old Yale to Maclure) road widening: $3.7 million

2024

• McKee Road extension (McMillan to Beck): $16 million; Essendene Avenue (South Fraser Way to West Railway) road re-allocation: $1.7 million; Mt. Lehman Road (Heritage to Downes) road widening: $2.2 million; Maclure Road (Park Lane to Elmwood) new road construction: $642,000

2021-2024:

• Old Yale Road (Eagle Mountain to Cameron) road widening: $4 million-plus

