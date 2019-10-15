Is your business ready for when disaster strikes? Find out at FutureBiz Penticton 2019

The event for entrepreneurs to learn and connect returns for its second year on Dec. 4

FutureBiz Penticton 2019 returns on Dec. 4 and this year the experts want to know how disaster-ready your business is. (Photo from Unsplash)

The City of Penticton wants to help business owners prepare for the worst at the 2019 FutureBiz Penticton business forum on Dec. 4.

According to a release, the forum is an opportunity for the local business community to hear from expert speakers and consider emerging trends to inform and inspire future business plans, all while strengthening local connections. The theme for this year’s event is When Disaster Hits: Preparing for the Unexpected in Your Business.

The forum is organized by the city’s economic development department and “will give business leaders the tools to identify risks and implement mitigation and response strategies. They’ll also learn how to react swiftly in the case of disaster, minimizing downtime.”

“When disaster hits, there isn’t time to plan. Swift and immediate action will determine whether your business weathers the storm or suffers ongoing business interruption and brand damage,” said event organizer Jennifer Vincent, who works in economic development with the City of Penticton, in the release. “We want to help businesses develop robust preparedness plans to ensure they can remain in control in a crisis and be resilient to whatever comes their way.”

Topics that will be covered include: creating a business continuity plan; cyber security and data stewardship; natural disaster and community emergencies; securing property and assests against theft; crisis communication response and outreach; and loss of key personnel.

Last year’s inaugural event had 175 attendees and presenters discussed the local economy, future technologies, disruptive ideas, U.S. tariffs, economic forecasts and more. Tickets for this year’s event are $60 each for the early bird fee and $75 each at the regular price.

Lunch will be provided at the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and more information can be found at www.futurebizpenticton.com.

