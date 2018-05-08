Is this your missing yorkie?

If you are missing a small furry part of your family, you and her may be reunited soon.

A yorkie was found in the Rutland area on Merrifield Road yesterday. She is missing all of her teeth, had a broken leg, has matts in her once silky hair and her nails were so long she could hardly walk. The little survivor has residual frostbite damage on both of her ears, is emaciated and suffered from a broken leg. She also has eye infections.

“We were driving home from school yesterday and she was walking really bad in the middle of the road,” Tamara Korhonen said. “She was terrified, she shrinked down and my daughter was finally able to get her…we picked her up and she was literally a skeleton, two and a half pounds.”

She has been given a bath, a haircut and some love by the Korhonen family that found her.

“You never see dogs on the street without an owner chasing after them,” Korhonen said. “There could be a suspected puppy mill around here so the [SPCA] are investigating…how could a two pound yorkie survive with no teeth, there’s no way, she must have just escaped.”

Her leg was put back into it’s joint by the Fairfield Animal Hospital and the Kelowna SPCA. Where she is staying until her family comes to bring her home.

If this is your family member please contact the Kelowna SPCA 250-861-7722 immediately.

