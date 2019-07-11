The IRONMAN Triathlon social media account teased this photo stating to stay tuned for an announcement next Wednesday. Social media users are guessing that it has to do with Penticton. (Photo courtesy of IRONMAN Triathlon)

Is an IRONMAN announcement coming soon for Penticton?

IRONMAN Triathlon has teased some news will be coming next Wednesday

IRONMAN Triathlon has teased some news will be coming next Wednesday and social media watchers are guessing it has to do with the South Okanagan region.

City of Penticton staff have been in talks with IRONMAN Canada officials for at least seven months about seeing the event return to the city. The proposal was backed by city council at the May 7 meeting where council directed staff to negotiate a five-year contract with the organization to see its return in 2020.

READ MORE: Ironman Canada to return to Penticton in 2020

One Twitter user said they used the power of reverse image searches to try and figure out the message that IRONMAN sent out on Wednesday.

Dave Christen, regional director of IRONMAN for Northwestern U.S. and Western Canada, told city council in May that the organization has changed since leaving Penticton about six years ago. He said they have expanded globally, hosting 41 races with 100,000 registrants, 2.5 million spectators and have a digital reach of 132 million.

“Penticton was, and is, what we often reference as the benchmark of our industry in our internal conversations as a company. We often look back at what was set as a precedent, here. Its traditions, the energy that was built, it was something we try to emulate everywhere else,” Christen said to council.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Newport resident looks to age in place behind heritage home
Next story
57 young cyclists show up for Barriere Bike Rodeo

Just Posted

Most Read

  • B.C. cowboy on way to National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming

    Area teen Kash Siqouin is once again on the rodeo trail as he travels down to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the National High School Rodeo Finals on July 14 - 19 where he will be competing in the calf roping event, and also team roping with partner Carson Payton from Monte Creek, B.C. The pair will then head home to attend the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Merritt, B.C., on July 26 - 28. The team is currently sitting in the top four as they move in to National Finals competition. Siquion says he "couldn't have got down the road" without the generous sponsorships of Jared Sherman, Strata 911, Atlas Steakhouse, and Warner Rentals.

  • It’s your business: Y does not equal Z when it comes to generations

    Joe Smith

  • “To finish is to win” mantra of Barriere 50 mile endurance ride

    'No Bitch'in Barriere Ride-Just Ride' came off for both horses and riders without a hitch

  • AdventureSmart programs in Houston

    Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) has been presenting the AdventureSmart programs. Hug-a-tree, Survive, Survive Outside and Snow Safety. These programs have been presented in the Houston, Smithers and Granisle area. AdventureSmart provides information and offers programs on outdoor safety topics for anyone who participates in activities like mountain biking, kayaking, snow sports, hiking, camping and more. The presentations have potentially life-saving information. Every year, Happy Jacks Pub has sponsored the AdventureSmart youth presentations. Two presentations iwere held recently at Twain Sullivan Elemnetary School and Houston Christian School. Wanda Bisson, volunteer of HSAR/AdventureSmart said, "We took the senior students on a filed trip to Jamie Baxter Park and Four Seasons Park to practice what they had viewed on a video. They all did extremely well and proved that survival can be daunting and hard work." (Submitted photos)

  • Bantam Parksville Royals split double dip with Coquitlam Reds

    The Save-On-Foods Parksville Bantam Royals, in the hunt for a playoff spot, split two doubleheaders against the fourth-place Coquitlam Reds this past weekend.

  • 57 young cyclists show up for Barriere Bike Rodeo

    The Interior Savings Barriere Bike Rodeo surpassed all expectations this year.

  • Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier cartoon for July 11, 2019

    Bob Castle's Under The Glacier cartoon for July 11, 2019