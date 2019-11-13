IPE donates to North Okanagan group

The Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition recently presented its 2019 Charity of Choice, the North Okanagan Good Food Box, with a cheque for $5,700.

“We are proud to be able to help out another non-profit organization like the North Okanagan Good Food Box,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson, who presented the cheque to Good Food Box representatives Diane Fleming, Donna Wiechert and Donna Antonishak.

The IPE is now accepting letters of interest for the 2020 Charity of Choice.

“One of the considerations each year is the Charity of Choice must have a presence or chapter within the local area of the North Okanagan,” Paulson said.

The 121st IPE, with its theme, Our Roots Run Deep (a salute to vegetables), runs Sept. 2-6, 2020.

