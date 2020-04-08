A memorial was started outside the home where a 40-year-old Langford mother was shot and killed on March 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Investigators seek witnesses in death of Langford woman Angela Dalman

Police seek out dash cam footage, home security videos and neighbourhood witnesses

  • Apr. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The West Shore RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) are looking for witnesses to a Langford shooting which took place on March 6 and claimed the life of a local mother.

On that day, West Shore RCMP received a call of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 800-block of Ancote Avenue. Police arrived to find Langford woman Angela Dalman shot. She later succumbed to her injuries. Anthony Dheensaw was identified as a suspect involved in the shooting and has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder after fatal shooting of Langford mother

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has dash camera footage or residential security footage from Florence Lake Road on the night of March 6 from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been out walking a dog in the area during that same time period, or who was driving on Arncote Avenue between 9 and 9:45 p.m.

Anyone who was in the area at the times mentioned above, or who has information regarding this crime can call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

