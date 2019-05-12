Investigators continue to investigate death in Central Saanich

One person dead, two injured and one man in custody following Brentwood Bay incident

Investigators, here seen Saturday, are continuing their investigation of a “very violent struggle” in Brentwood Bay that has left one person dead and one man in custody, with two others injured. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

Central Saanich’s police chief said he expects investigators to remain at the scene of a death for up to 48 hours.

Chief Constable Les Sylven of the Central Saanich police said Sunday morning several officers continue to investigate an incident in the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane that has left one person dead and two others in serious condition.

One man remains in police custody following his arrest in the aftermath of a “very violent struggle.”

Sylven said he could not release the name of the person because authorities have not yet charged him. Sylven could also not comment on the relationship between the person in custody, the dead person, and the two injured persons.

He said investigators might be able to provide additional information later today, but more likely tomorrow.

The incident happened around midnight in the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane, and has shocked the community.

Josh Haymes, who lives on the street, told Black Press Media that he was pulling into his driveway when the altercation was happening.

Haymes said that as he ran toward the house while calling 911, a man ran out and jumped into a white car and “almost ran him over” while driving away.

Sylven said Saturday it is believed the incident was not random. He did not offer any further details as to the cause of death nor speak to specific injuries. The identity of the person deceased has not been made public.

