Investigators ask for dashcam footage of crash that closed highway near Lantzville

Toyota 'demolished,' semi truck ended up in ditch after accident at Ware Road

Nanaimo RCMP seek more video footage of an accident that happened at the Ware Road-Island Highway intersection Aug. 28. In the incident, a Toyota Matrix was demolished and a semi truck, pictured here, ended up in a ditch on Ware Road. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

With investigators still looking into an accident that closed off part of Island Highway near Lantzville for six hours yesterday, police seek more video footage of the crash.

Four people sustained injuries, with one requiring air ambulance transport, after a rear-end accident and subsequent rollover at the Ware Road intersection on Island Highway around 11 a.m. Aug. 28. A Toyota Matrix was “basically demolished” and a semi truck ended up in a ditch on Ware Road, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the investigation will be ongoing and police are seeking people with footage of the accident.

“A lot of people have provided dashcam video,” said O’Brien. “Anybody who left the scene without providing it, could they please contact us at 250-754-2345?”

Shannon Miller, B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson, said three patients were in stable condition, while the one who was airlifted was in serious condition. Their current conditions are not known.

The section of highway was closed off as traffic analysts examined the scene, and re-opened around 5 p.m.

