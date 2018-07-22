Investigation ramps up at home of Sukhpreet Grewal, found dead in house

Police deemed the death to be homicide Friday, Saturday brought a surge of investigators to the area

Tarps hung from a balcony partially obscured an investigation being undertaken at the home of Sukhpreet Grewal, 32, who was found dead in the house by police on Friday. Investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spent a considerable amount of time at this rear entrance Saturday, shining a light and taking pictures.Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

Investigators were out in full force Saturday at the home of Sukhpreet Grewal, whose body was found in the house just southeast of Maclure Park Friday.

Police told reporters in a late Friday night media availability that investigators would “flood” the area to determine the cause of Grewal’s death and build a timeline leading up to his death.

Indeed, a section of Charlotte Avenue, a block south of Maclure Road and east of Clearbrook Road, was blocked off by police tape and manned by private security guards. Investigators’ vehicles sat outside Grewal’s home at the corner of Charlotte Ave. and Consort Crescent, where residents were only allowed to enter under instruction from police.

For a considerable amount of time, an apparent point of focus was a rear entry, where investigators wearing white suits had been flashing lights and taking pictures.

Investigators were in and out of the house, which one nearby resident described as quiet. The neighbour could not say whether or not Grewal had lived alone in the house.

Police had been by her residence to ask if she had heard or noticed anything about the house, but she said she hadn’t seen anything. She noted that other neighbours had heard a dog barking in his backyard, and that it appeared to have been left outside all night.

A pair of neighbours, present at a media availability Friday night, told the Abbotsford News that they had heard a dog barking for several hours a couple of nights prior to Grewal’s body being found.

Those neighbours expressed some concerns about violence in the neighbourhood, especially with the number of children living in the area.

It isn’t yet clear when Charlotte Avenue will remain closed off until.

