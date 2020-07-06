Investigation launched after sudden death of Saanich inmate

An investigation has been launched after the sudden death of an inmate at a Saanich jail.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the sudden death of a man at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre on June 21. A spokesperson would not speculate on the cause of death or any contributing factors while the investigation is still ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety confirmed B.C. Coroners Service, along with police, attended the centre.

B.C. Corrections will complete its own review of the circumstances surrounding the death and will not be providing any further details at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Goldstream News Gazette