Investigation continues into 2017 disappearance of Parksville woman Carmel Gilmour

Oceanside RCMP are still searching for clues on the whereabouts of Carmel Gilmour. (Submitted photo)

The Oceanside RCMP are still asking for tips related to the disappearance of Carmel Gilmour.

Gilmour was reported missing in mid-November of 2017 after she was last seen near Little Mountain in Parksville.

She was seen leaving the area alone in her brown 2002 Chevy Venture. Gilmour’s vehicle was seen along the waterfront in Qualicum Beach the next day and was recovered by police from that area a week later.

“I feel that someone in the Oceanside community knows what happened to Carmel and I encourage them to come forward and speak to police,” Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said at the time. “Carmel has left behind children that she loved and this is completely out of character for her.”

She is described as caucasian, with short brown hair, hazel eyes, five-foot-six and with a medium build. She spent most of her time in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said they dealt with 86 missing person files in 2019, though most cases are not made public because people are often found quickly. One that stands out is the Gilmour case – which is still very much active.

“These include files such as people who wander off, are overdue, etc. The disappearance of Carmel Gilmour is still an active investigation from November of 2017,” said Foreman.

He said information still comes in on Gilmour, but the case is still not close to being solved.

“The odd tip still trickles in. Hopefully we get a piece of information to crack that case,” said Foreman.

If anyone has any information that could help, call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

