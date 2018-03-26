Investigation continues in single flasher incident reported in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police continue to investigate after a man flashed ateen March 19 around 3 pm.

The girl was seated on the rocks near the stairs at the north end of the Esplanade in Oak Bay. A male, walking on the sand, stopped, stared at her and exposed his genitals. She returned home. There was no communication between the two. The male was described as Caucasian, in his 30s, tall, slender build, with shaggy brown hair pulled back into a ponytail. He was wearing a woolly, blue V-neck sweater and jeans. The matter is still under investigation and Oak Bay Police Department has not received similar reports.

Rash of theft from vehicles

Sometime overnight, discovered March 21, five cars were broken into and had personal affects removed on Dalhousie Street, Carrick Street, Wooton Crescent and Thompson Road in Oak Bay. Police urge all residents to lock their vehicles as with the approach of warmer weather crimes of opportunity also traditionally increase proportionately.

Sombrio find

Police seek the owner of a wallet lost on Sombrio Beach on Sunday March 18. Anyone who lost a ladies wallet and/or an amount of cash is asked to contact the Oak Bay Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information regarding these or any crime to call phone Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@oakbaynews.com