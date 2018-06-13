Invasive species spraying starting

Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) has started spraying for invasive species

Spraying of invasive species has started in the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) recently began its annual invasive plant control treatments on Crown roadsides (highways and secondary roads).

The program runs from June to September and involves spot application of herbicides to control invasive plants including leafy spurge, blueweed, hoary alyssum, rush skeletonweed, puncturevine, longspine sandbur, knapweed and other priority plant species.

Some sites will have to be treated manually near wells and creek buffers. Signs will be posted around all sprayed areas identifying when the treatment was done, the target species and the herbicide applied. A list of highways and secondary roads where treatment is planned is available at the RDOS office at 101 Martin St., Penticton.

Organic producers not wanting spray near their property will need to commit to manual removal of the invasive plants of concern.

For more information, please contact the OASISS at oasiss@shaw.ca or 250-404-0115.

More information about invasive species is available online at www.oasiss.ca.