Intoxicated Parksville man finds himself at wrong house

Oops… wrong house.

Oceanside RCMP received 247 complaints from Feb. 18 to 25, including a variety of thefts and one drunken fellow who lost his way.

Weekly files included:

On Feb. 18, Oceanside RCMP were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Yellowbrick Road, Parksville, with a report on an intoxicated male at the front door. Police found and escorted the inebriated male to their residence a block away to be cared for by a sober adult. Also on Feb. 18, police received a report of a stolen car from Claymore Road West, Qualicum Beach. The vehicle was located less than four hours later with significant damage. The investigation is ongoing.

Also on Feb. 18, Oceanside RCMP received a report that a vehicle located in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville, had been rifled through. Nothing appeared to be taken but police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight. Also on Feb. 18, an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Moss Avenue, Parksville, was entered where loose change and a green four-inch Mora Knife in a plastic sheath were stolen.

On Feb. 19, a business was broken into in the 1900 block of Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay, by breaking the front door window. The cash register was taken and some material was scattered on the floor. The investigation is continuing.

Also Feb. 19, a resident in the 200 block of Jimmy Road, Qualicum Beach, reported the theft of tail lights from their vehicle. Area residents are asked to be aware of suspicious activity and to call police immediately. Also Feb. 19, a complaint received by RCMP that gas had been siphoned from a vehicle fuel tank on Fairdowne Road and Taylor Road, Parksville.

On Feb. 20, a break-and-enter in the 2900 block of Bay Road, Horne Lake was reported. Entry was via a basement door. A Honda 100 and two surf boards were stolen.

On Feb. 22, a report was received that a vehicle was entered overnight in the 300 block of Park View Avenue, Parksville. A Milwaukee M18 impact drill was stolen. Also, Feb. 22, two females were reported to have stolen a jacket from a business in the 100 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville. Employees of the business were able to point out the females as they exited another business when police arrived. Police arrested one suspect with charges pending. The stolen jacket was recovered and returned to the business.

On Feb. 23, RCMP were called to a business in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, for a patron who was intoxicated and arguing with people. The male was arrested and lodged in police cells overnight. Also Feb. 23, a business in the 100 block of Memorial Drive in Qualicum Beach reported that a surveillance camera was stolen.

On Feb. 24, a resident called to report a theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Corfield Street North, Parksville. The owner reported that a Rockwell Sonicrafter F30 model reciprocating saw had been taken.

On Feb. 25, it was reported that between December and February a 2004 green, white and black Kawasaki KX200 dirt bike was stolen from a locked storage garage in the 2900 block of Bay Road, Horne Lake.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 250-248-TIPS.

— NEWS Staff, Submitted