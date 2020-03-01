Intoxicated male throws bottle, then himself at vehicle on Highway 4 near Port Alberni

A Port Alberni man walked away from a bizarre incident on Pacific Rim Highway at Hector Road on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

The 49-year-old man, who Port Alberni RCMP declined to name, was running into traffic on Highway 4, according to several reports the RCMP received. The man was seen holding onto a liquor bottle, was intoxicated, yelling at and running toward vehicles as they passed him.

“As a pickup truck turned onto Hector Road from Pacific Rim Highway, the man threw his liquor bottle at the truck’s windshield, breaking it,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

The man ran toward the truck, hitting the side of it with his body as the driver turned the corner. The man slipped and fell, and the rear wheel of the truck ran over his legs.

“Fortunately, the man did not sustain any injuries by this event,” and after being checked over by paramedics the man was able to walk to a police vehicle, where he was transported to the detachment—kicking the doors and windows of the vehicle, according to Hayden.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 29th to answer to a charge of Mischief Under $5000.

Nanaimo News Bulletin