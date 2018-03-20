Intoxations dominate police week

Creston police received only 46 calls for assistance from March 13-20, down about 20 from recent weeks.

March 14

•A dispute between neighbours over bylaw issues required police intervention.

• Police investigated a complaint about a “suspicious” vacuum cleaner salesperson but concluded there was no criminal activity.

• When police stopped a driver for an infraction in Erickson, suspicion about alcohol consumption arose. He failed the test and got a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

March 15

• An erratic driver was noticed by patrolling officer in town and the driver blew to a “warn” level on a roadside screening test. He was given a 3-day driving suspension and chose to walk the rest of the way home.

• Charges are being considered after police investigated a complaint of criminal harassment after a complainant was called, texted and threatened a number of times in the past few months.

March 16

• An intoxicated ex-boyfriend became the object of a complaint to police when he persisted in demanding the return of a phone charger.

• Another intoxicated person was discharged from the hospital but refused to leave. When he was eventually convinced to put his clothes on, the ex-patient was taken to police cells until he sobered up.

• In yet another intoxicated male issue, an ex-boyfriend stole a couch cushion from his ex. The male was located and the cushion was returned.

March 17

• The intoxication theme continued when police assisted in getting back a female’s car keys from her ex-boyfriend. Getting the keys back involved an unpleasant exchange due to the ex “being found in a compromising position,” Currie said.

• Two more visits were required from the previous incident. In one, a window was broken and threats were made, and then later a vehicle was damaged.

• Police were called to Crawford Bay after getting a report of an assault, property damage and threats. Suspects were arrested and charges are pending.

March 18

• A male reportedly approached two young girls at the Community Complex and spoke suggestively to them. The suspect was located and found to have health issues. No concern to the public was the conclusion.

• Police received a report of concern about biochemical terrorism and magnetic activity. No police action was taken.

• Police found nothing of suspicion when they investigated a report of shots fired in Kitchener.

• When police responded to a noise complaint in Creston the music had already been turned off.

March 19

• Another visit regarding the estranged couple on previous days led to a police visit about harassment.

• When police investigated a report of shots fired in Wynndel they determined that hogs were being slaughtered.

March 20

• An intoxicated male was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence report in town. Charges are pending.