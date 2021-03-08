International Women’s Day celebrates leadership in 2021

Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast said on International Women’s Day March 8, that thousands of frontline superheroes in health, education, childcare, food, and community services who help us daily through the pandemic should be celebrated. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)British Columbia North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice spoke with The Northern View on Jan. 7, 2021, at a proper social distancing length to explain the goals and focuses in the riding and for the provincial government for the upcoming year. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Celebrating International Women’s Day has a new meaning this year, Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast said on March 8 to celebrate the thousands of frontline superheroes in health, education, childcare, food, and community services who help us daily through the pandemic.

“Today is international women’s day – a day to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, girls, two-spirit and non-binary people, Rice said.

“This year, the United Nations theme is Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” Rice said, “For those who already face systemic barriers or oppression, the pandemic has magnified the inequalities that still exist among genders.”

Premier John Horgan said in a jointly issued statement with Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity on March 8 that women have shouldered a disproportionate burden.

“More women are working in the hardest-hit sectors, and many have taken on additional caregiving responsibilities for their children and family members. Deeply troubling reports of intimate partner and family violence are on the rise.

“We recognize for many Indigenous women, women of colour, women with disabilities and people in the 2SLGBTQ+ community, the pandemic has only heightened the inequalities that still exist.

The recovery from COVID-19 must be rooted in equality, where opportunities are available to all, regardless of their gender, ethnicity or other parts of their identity, the press release read.

“Better days are ahead, and we will get there together. Our government is helping retrain people who have lost work, create new jobs and opportunities, keep our child care centres and schools safe, and provide support for the arts, culture, tourism and small business sectors, where so many women make their livelihood.

“We have taken meaningful strides toward gender equality, and the pandemic has highlighted how much further we must go. Together, we will use the opportunities before us to advance equality, protect everyone’s right to live free from violence, and build a better future for women, girls and trans people in British Columbia, Canada and around the world.”

