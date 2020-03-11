International womans day

International woman of the year in Houston

The Woman of the Year was awarded to Margaret Murphy at the International Woman's Day annual gathering in Houston on March 8. Approximately 75 women gathered this year for the 10th annual Woman of the Year banquet. Guest speakers in attendance was Constable Debra Goble from the Burns Lake RCMP detachment and guest speaker Dr. Karen Wood, an adjunct professor at the University of Saskatchewan's sociology department and community researcher. Her presentation was called: Shhh... let's dare talk about it: Elephants in the room and gender equality. "International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women - while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender equality," says local event organizer Debi Smith. Also a beautiful gift basket was raffled off worth $400 and Houston Today's very own Angelique Houlihan was the lucky winner. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Mar. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston Today

