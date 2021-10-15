International student in Revelstoke receives grant to support education

For Stephanie Sonsona, studying at the Revelstoke Centre of Okanagan College has proved valuable.

Sonsona, a tourism management student who took the opportunity to work and learn in a mountain resort environment, has been named the recipient of the Revelstoke Accommodation Association’s completion grant for 2021. The $1,000 grant will help support Sonsona’s education.

Sonsona arrived in Revelstoke from the Philippines and was introduced to the tourism management program through Okanagan College’s international education department.

“I researched the town and found that there is a lot of tourism activities to do in Revelstoke and figured that this is the best place to do the TMD program,” Sonsona said in an Okanagan College media release.

Sonsona was a part of the pilot year for the tourism management program in 2019, and according to Okanagan College, it didn’t take long for her to settle into the community.

“The program was very free-flowing. I had great professors, great classmates, and it was a relaxed learning environment,” said Sonsona. “Revelstoke has grown on me and the people are very nice.”

The tourism management program provides students with an overview of the tourism industry along with a focus on management skills.

As part of the program, Sonsona had the opportunity to work at the Explorers Hotel in a 12-week co-operative work term that allowed her to apply learning in revenue management in a real-world environment.

“Being located in Revelstoke – the world’s only inland temperate rainforest – this vibrant community breathes quality life and is the perfect location to learn the ins and outs of a unique and complex tourism industry,” says Jonathan Rouse, associate dean for the Okanagan School of Business, in an Okanagan College media release. “Not only is this program a great opportunity to learn tourism management, but also to experience one of Canada’s premier mountain resorts.”

Applications for the next tourism management diploma program are now open for the Fall of 2022 semester.

To learn more about the program, visit okanagan.bc.ca/tourism-management-diploma.

