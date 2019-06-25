International migration drives population rise in B.C.

The provincial population reached an estimated figure of 5,034,482 as per April 1, 2019. (Black Press File).

International migration has been the primary driver of provincial population growth during the year ending March 31.

The provincial population grew by 67,107 people during the year, reaching an estimated figure of 5,034,482 as of April 1.

On an annual basis, net international migration accounted for a gain of 58,109 while net interprovincial migration contributed 3,577. Natural increase added another 5,421 people during the previous 12 months.

Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Newfoundland, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut all lost more people to British Columbia than they gained from the province. Alberta, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island all gained more people from British Columbia than what they lost.

Looking at the national picture, the population of Canada grew by an estimated 98,410 persons to 37,412,852 during the first quarter of 2019.

