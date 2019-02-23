Daniel Stewart Photography

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the hottest destination for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

  • Feb. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The snowy paradise of Revelstoke has caught the attention of international fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

Vogue released a destination guide to Revelstoke recently, calling the city “skiing’s hottest destination.” While the article says Revelstoke is difficult to reach, the long journey is worth it.

“It truly feels like living in a snow globe,” according to travel writer Todd Plummer. Plummer is living for the ski season in Revelstoke. The article is broken down into sections: where to eat, where to stay, where to play and where to après.

Here are the businesses mentioned:

Where to eat

  • Dose Coffee
  • Old School Eatery
  • Kawakubo
  • Quartermaster Eatery

Where to stay

  • Explorer’s Society
  • The Roost
  • The Sutton Place Hotel

Where to play

  • Revelstoke Mountain Resort
  • CMH
  • Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing
  • Revelstoke Backountry Guides

Where to après

  • MacKenzie Common Tavern
  • Village Idiot

Â 

@pointypeak701liam.harrap@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS
Next story
Wilderness… just a step away

Just Posted

Most Read