International, Disney and Hallmark films set to be filmed in Victoria in 2019

A sign in Langford directs crews during the filming of a Hallmark TV Movie in April. (File Photo)

Lights, camera, action!

Greater Victoria’s reputation as a film-industry feature is growing, with more homes, parks and streets scouted as film locations.

So far this year, the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission has seen many film crews come through, including those working on The Boy 2, local feature film All-In Madonna, and several Hallmark productions including The Last Bridesmaid, Four Summer Weddings and Shopping for Love.

More films are scheduled for 2019, including some from international producers and industry icons such as Disney.

“We have several productions scheduled to film here this summer and fall including a German Canadian co-production, Disney’s Upside Down Magic, and Front Street Pictures will be returning with a couple of exciting projects,” said Andrea Rodgers, administrative coordinator for the VISFMC.

“We send out new location packages every week to producers interested in filming on the South Island, so we are looking forward to a busy remainder of the year!”

Front Street Pictures, based out of Vancouver, has a three-part series scheduled to begging filming in Victoria in August through September.

While details of where filming will take place, or what the film is about are scarce, Front Street Pictures first assistant production coordinator Regan MacLeod said the working title, Martha Vineyard Mysteries will be a family-friendly trilogy designed to be movies of the week.

