International bike race comes to Revelstoke

The North American Enduro Series, which is an international bike race made its Canadian debut in Revelstoke last weekend with the Norco Canadian Enduro Series.

More than 250 riders took to the trails tackling six stages, 51 km and 2,600m of elevation over two days. The event was the second round of the series out of three. The first round was held in Arkansas.

Every rider who entered the race also became a member of the Revelstoke Cycling Association, which raised more than $10,400 for the club.

In a news release, Ted Morton, Director of the Norco Canadian Enduro Series, said “Revelstoke, B.C. hols a special place in my heart. Ever since I stepped foot here, I know it was a special place. To be able to host the first ever EWS North American stop outside of a bike park is truly special.”

He furthered, “I think everyone would agree that this weekend was likely one of the most technically and physically demanding enduro races in the world.”

The final round will be held in the U.S. on Sept. 15, but the location has yet to to be released.

