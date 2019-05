The fire is under control

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 10:33 a.m. in Bridge Lake off Little Fort Highway. The fire is under control. BC Wildfire Service photo.

At approximately 10:33 a.m. the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Bridge Lake off Little Fort Highway.

According to Fire Chief Eric de Vries, a structure fire continued onto the grass and spread towards the tree line. BC Wildfire Service was contacted and put on stand-by.

Vries said at this time, they are not sure what caused the fire.

More information to follow.