Interlakes market aims to fill niche

From handmade jewelry to all-natural dog treats, the Cedar Shop Market on Highway 24 is a treasure trove of unique wares and handcrafted goods.

A new addition to the ever-growing market scene in the South Cariboo, Cedar Shop aims to be a place to promote the work of local artisans without the commitment that often comes with a weekly market spot.

“Markets can sometimes be a challenge for people, setting up in bad weather,” said co-manager Darinka Golob. “Sometimes you can’t get into certain markets. This is a good opportunity for people who can’t commit or get into other places.”

Cedar Shop Market is primarily indoors, in a small building located on the Fawn Lake Lumber property. Co-manager Wendy Welch has had her eye on the building as a permanent market spot for a few years, but the COVID-19 pandemic last year delayed it getting off the ground.

The market has been running since the middle of May, and the duo are so far happy with the response.

“I think the location is great, with the proper signage,” Welch said. “We looked at doing a market in Lone Butte, renting the hall every weekend, but with COVID that didn’t work out. We’re really happy here though.”

Inside the market, the walls are adorned with whimsical hand-painted signs, and unique handcrafted jewelry displays and handmade soaps.

The work of around a dozen artisans, the majority of whom are local to the Cariboo, can be found, including Welch’s handmade silver jewelry and Golob’s all-natural dog treats.

“The only thing that isn’t 100 per cent local is the painted signs – they come from the coast,” Welch said.

The indoor market is open from Tuesday to Saturday, and on Fridays and Saturdays, outdoor vendors are welcome to set up for a larger market ambience.

The past few weeks, Right Side Ranch has been on-site selling hotdogs and more recently, Golob and her husband have been preparing baked goods to sell with cowboy coffee.

“We’ve got lots of space for outdoor vendors. We could probably get at least six tables and tents set up,” Welch said.

Golob said a larger outdoor presence on the weekends would be a great way to boost the market’s presence to those travelling by on Highway 24.

“If people drive by and they see five or six tents set up, that will catch their attention,” she said.

The women said that although the indoor market is close to capacity for goods, they would work to accommodate unique items if requested.

“We will entertain anything, if it’s something we don’t normally sell in here, we’ll make room,” Welch said.

Vendors interested in finding out more can reach out to the Cedar Shop Market at 604-308-3099, darinkaw@outlook.com or on its Facebook page.

melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Healing crystals at the Cedar Shop Market. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

An assortment of jewelry at Cedar Shop Market. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ed Ashworth sells baked goods and cowboy coffee most weekends at the Cedar Shop Market. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)