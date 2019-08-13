Interior Savings Moonlight Movie coming to Barriere Aug. 22

A highly anticipated event of the summer for families in the Barriere area is back for another year.

Interior Savings and The Barriere Smoke Eaters Firefighters Association say they are “super excited” to announce the Moonlight Movie Tour will be landing in Barriere on Aug. 22, and that everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the show. This year the event will be held at the North Thompson Fall Fair facility in the grassed parking area in front of the North Thompson Agriplex, which is adjacent to the Dunn Lake Road entrance.

This year the movie Smallfoot will be shown on a giant inflatable screen beginning at sundown. Smallfoot tells the story of Migo, a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn’t know existed — a human. He soon faces banishment from his snowy home when the rest of the villagers refuse to believe his fantastic tale. Hoping to prove them wrong, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces with his simple community.

The screening of Smallfoot is not all that the Moonlight Movie night has to offer. Prior to show time there will be family-friendly activities and a concession stand to quench your thirst and satisfy your sweet tooth.

There is no charge to attend the event, although a donation of $3 per person or $10 per family is suggested. All funds raised will benefit The Barriere Smoke Eaters.

“We’re delighted to partner with Interior Savings and to be a part of the Moonlight Movie Tour. It offers a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy this unique movie experience under the stars, with all proceeds from this event will go towards bursaries,” says Barriere Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth of The Barriere Smoke Eaters.

This screening is one of 11 Moonlight Movie nights taking place throughout the Thompson Okanagan this summer, each benefiting a local non-profit organization.

“We’re proud to bring this event to our communities and help raise awareness and funds for local non-profit organizations”, says Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings. “To date, Interior Savings Moonlight Movie Tour has raised over $144,000 to support youth and mental wellness programs. We would love to see the 2019 season break records in terms of attendance and funds raised. It really is a great family event!”

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Movie-goers will want to bring cash for admission and concession stand treats, and don’t forget lawn chairs, blankets and warm clothing for maximum comfort.

For more information visit: https://www.interiorsavings.com/AboutUs/Events/