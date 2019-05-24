Interior Savings awarding $1000 bursaries to 13 students from Barriere

This past week 13 students from Barriere received an email from Interior Savings with some very welcome news

School hallways across the B.C. Interior are sure to be buzzing as students share the good news.

In some schools, over 10 per cent of their graduating class will receive an award from Interior Savings. Of the 13 recipients from Barriere, nine are graduating this year from Barriere Secondary.

The Million Dollar Bursary Program, now in its sixth year, offers up to $1 million in bursaries every year to Interior Savings’ young members. With this week’s announcement of $767,000 in new bursaries, the program will have surpassed $3 million in awards since inception, $52,000 of that going to students from Barriere.

According to Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings, the bursary program is part of a commitment by the Credit Union to share profits with its members while also helping its younger members make a positive move forward with ongoing education.

“Through our Million Dollar Bursary program, we aim to help students graduate from post-secondary in a better financial position,” said Conway. “The $1,000 bursary definitely helps in this regard.”

To be eligible for the bursary, students must be between 17 to 24 years old, a member of the Credit Union and have plans to attend full time studies in a recognized degree, diploma or trade certification program.

The Credit Union has committed to awarding up to $1 million in bursaries every year until 2021. Learn more at www.milliondollarbursary.com.

Any bursary money not claimed is returned to the general profit sharing pool which is awarded each year to Interior Savings members. This spring, in addition to these bursaries, the Credit Union returned another $1.4 million in rewards and dividends to its members.

Interior Savings is a member-owned, democratically-controlled credit union dedicated to creating local money while helping to build vibrant communities. Through its 21 branches, 16 insurance offices, Member Service Centre, and two Commercial Services Centres, the Credit Union offers personal and commercial banking and a full range of insurance and wealth management services to more than 70,000 members across 14 communities. In the last 16 years, Interior Savings has returned $59 million to members through its Member Rewards Program and invested nearly $8 million in support of community programs.