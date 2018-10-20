Interior Health’s MyHealthPortal tool continues to grow

MyHealthPortal provides patients with 24-hour secure online access to their Interior Health lab results, medical imaging reports, visit history, and certain appointment details and instructions.

Now, a new mobile app is available for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store or GooglePlay Store. The app offers the same level of secure access to an individual’s personal health information with easy-to-read graphs for lab results.

In addition to the app, the online tool has now expanded to include additional clinical reports from physicians, nurse practitioners, and midwives (such as cardiac and other outpatient reports, discharge summaries, neurodiagnostics, etc.). The addition of an easy-to-use app and newly available clinical content are the latest developments as we continue to grow this service, says Interior Health Board chair Doug Cochrane.

It is great to see the extent that this technology has been embraced by patients across Interior Health — it demonstrates the public’s desire for timely, secure access to their personal health information, and our commitment to delivering this information.”

The app is already receiving positive feedback from early users involved in a trial, he adds.MyHealthPortal is an example of Interior Health’s leadership in building on technology to enhance patient care, says Cochrane.

More than 56,000 people have enrolled since MyHealthPortal’s launch in June 2016 — an average of more than 2,000 new users per month, with enrolment steadily increasing. Those who wish to enrol need to have their e-mail address added to their patient record at an Interior Health hospital or health centre.

Once their e-mail has been added to their chart, patients can go to www.interiorhealth.ca to complete and submit the online Request to Enrol form. For more information visit www.interiorhealth.ca > Your Health > MyHealthPortal.

