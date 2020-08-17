Interior Health updates Covid numbers

Latest stats as of Friday

Interior Health (IH) has provided an update on coronavirus numbers.

As of Friday afternoon, there was one additional COVID-19 case reported in IH, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to 399 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirteen cases are active and in isolation.

Two people are in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.

Within IH, as of Friday, there were 165 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26.

Eight are active and in isolation.

Province-wide, 629 people are confirmed Covid infected with 2,026 people “under active public health monitoring” through contact tracing, according to ministry of health (Aug. 14).

Of those, 12 people are in hospital, with four in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths, leaving total deaths at 196 in B.C. since outbreaks began six months ago.

These latest diagnoses bring the total number of cases province-wide to 4,358.

Since the start, 3,533 people have recovered.

There are currently seven long-term care or assisted-living facilities in the Lower Mainland with active outbreaks.

