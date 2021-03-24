Interior Health to open COVID-vaccinations clinics for West Boundary residents

Residents will be able to register for their shots at community-specific clinics

Interior Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines to adults in small communities in the West Boundary. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Adults living in rural communities across the West Boundary can now register for their COVID-19 vaccinations at regionally designated clinics, the Interior Health Authority (IH) announced Wednesday, March 24.

IH is booking vaccine appointments at community-designated clinics in Beaverdell, Bridesville, Westbridge, Rock Creek, Midway and Greenwood. Recipients must be at least 18 years old and must be able to prove their residence in those communities.

Registration is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., through the IH hot-line at 1-877-740-7747.

Callers are asked to provide their Personal Health Number, which is listed on BC Government identification, including driver’s licences, BC Care Cards and other BC services cards. Registrants are further asked to provide their up-to-date contact information, including a working email address.

Registered residents will get their shots at community-specific clincs at the following locations, on the following dates.

Beaverdell: 5841 Hwy 33, on Monday, April 12

Bridesville, Rock Creek and Westbridge: The Rock Creek Medical Society clinic at 100 Rock Creek Rd., on Tuesday, April 13

Midway: Midway Community Centre at 692 7th Ave, between Wednesday and Thursday, April 14-15

Greenwood: The McCarthur Centre at 1375 Veterans Lane on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17

Residents who can’t make appointments at their communities’ designated times and locations will be able to book their vaccines at IH’s larger clinics once their age cohorts become available, according to IH.

For more information, visit IH’s website.

