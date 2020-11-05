Interior Health records 18 new COVID-19 cases as province breaks another record

A total of 104 cases in the region are active and one person is in hospital

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Interior Health has reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov. 5, bringing the region’s total case-count since the beginning of the pandemic to 821.

A total of 104 cases are active and one person is in hospital.

The outbreak at Kelowna francophone school École de l’Anse-au-sable has been declared over.

Across the province, health officials announced a record-breaking 425 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That brings B.C.’s total confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 16,550, of which 3,389 are currently active. There are no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 273. More than 7,500 people are under public health monitoring due to the virus.

The 425 new cases come from a total of 11,020 tests, with a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent. This is the third time B.C.’s test positivity rate has spiked; once in April, again – though not as high – in September and now.

There are 97 people in hospital, 24 of whom are in ICU, as numbers continue to creep up. More than half the hospitalizations are in Fraser Health, the region in B.C. hardest hit by the virus.

–With files from Katya Slepian

