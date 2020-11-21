Interior Health offering drive-thru COVID testing at Princeton General Hospital

Testing is by appointment only and clients will be referred

Interior Health is now prepared to provide COVID-19 testing in Princeton.

Testing is by appointment only and clients will be referred to the testing clinic from the local Primary Care Clinic, 811 or from the Princeton General Hospital Emergency Department.

Patients can call 1-877-740-7747 or go online to www.interiorhealth.ca and click on “Book a Covid-19 Test.”

The clinic is located at 98 Ridgewood Dr. in Princeton, behind Ridgewood Lodge Long-Term Care.

Signage and cones are in place at the turn-off road to the clinic.

Patients will drive down to first stop sign and wait for direction from a clinic greeter.

Clients will be swabbed in their vehicles. If the nursing staff cannot reach the client in their vehicle there will be a covered area with table and chair for clients to be swabbed.

All children will be swabbed in a covered area outside of their guardian’s vehicle.

The clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is closed on stat holidays.

Masks are mandatory for all clients accessing the clinic.

