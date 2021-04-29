Interior Health nearing 40 per cent of Penticton vaccinated

That is not including doses distributed by First Nations health authorities

The map of local health areas in the Okanagan. (BC GOV)

Interior Health is closing in on half of Penticton residents having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the latest vaccination data released by Interior Health, 18,162 first doses have been distributed in Penticton.

The Penticton local health area, according to the provincial government’s population estimates, has 46,664 people spread out from Penticton to Naramata and Kaleden.

The other areas of the South Okanagan are also continuing to make strides towards ensuring all residents have been vaccinated.

The Keremeos local health area has 5,806 residents, with 1,813 first doses distributed so far.

Princeton’s local health area has a population of 6,088 with 1,472 having received their first dose.

Summerland has distributed 4,266 doses to the area’s 13,394 residents.

Oliver has distributed 4,421 first doses and Osoyoos 2,660. The Southern Okanagan local health area, which also includes Okanagan Falls, has 21,956 residents according to the provincial government.

Those first vaccine dose numbers do not include doses distributed through First Nations Health Authorities.

The first vaccines in Interior Health were distributed in Kelowna and Kamloops in December 2020.

Anyone aged 18 and older can register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through B.C.’s age-based rollout. Visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca for more information on how to register.

You can also register for your vaccination by calling 1-833-838-2323.

Additionally, adults over 30 years old can choose to be vaccinated at a local pharmacy. Participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly. You have to register with each individual pharmacy.

