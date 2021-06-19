Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic slated for 150 Mile House June 23

Interior Health is bringing its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic to 150 Mile on Wednesday, June 23.
Anyone who has not received their first dose of the vaccine is welcome to drop in.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic.
People who live or work in the 150 Mile House area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.
The mobile clinic will be stationed at the 150 Mile House Fire Department/Community Hall, 3038 Pigeon Road
150 Mile House residents who are not able to attend the mobile immunization clinic can still receive a vaccine at other times by booking an appointment through the provincial system and visiting a nearby clinic.
Please note: drop-in clinics are for first dose only; second dose notifications are sent by email, phone, or text when it is time to book an appointment.
There are three ways to register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine:
1. Online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/
2. By phone 1-833-838-2323
3. In person at a Service BC office.
