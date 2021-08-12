Interior Health issues boil water advisories near Grand Forks, West Boundary

The advisories reflect high bacteria levels in parts of the local irrigation district

Boil water advisories are in effect for outlying areas of Grand Forks and parts of the West Boundary, the Interior Health Authority (IH) announced Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Grand Forks Irrigation District is meanwhile saying a recent test showed illness-causing bacteria in parts of its system. The district has since “flushed the system,” but the advisories are likely to stay for a few days. The district is awaiting the results of another water test, according to a voice message at the district’s telephone number.

Affected residents are advised to boil drinking water for at least one minute. This will kill off the harmful microbes, according to IH.

The advisories cover all of Carson Road, all attached side roads and nearby Kenmore Road. Another advisory is in effect for the Nursery Road area, one on North-Franklin Road, on in South Ruckle and another at the West Grand Forks RV Park.

No advisories are in effect for the city’s water system or for the following areas and locations:

The Victorian Motel and RV Park

The Kettle River RV Park and campground

The Riviera RV Park

There is a water quality advisory for the Almond Gardens area. This means residents should know, “there is some level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water due to “unacceptable water quality” associated with waterborne microbes. Water in the area is unsafe to drink, according to IH.

CHRISTINA LAKE AREA:

There are no advisories in place for the Christina Lake Water Utility or in the Cascade area.

There are boil water advisories in Fife and the Brewers Waterworks, on the North end of the Christina Lake community.

WEST BOUNDARY:

There are no water advisories of any kind in Greenwood or Midway.

There are several boil water advisories in Rock Creek, including the water system that supplies the Rock Creek Health Centre.

For more information, consult IH’s directions listed on the website drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca

