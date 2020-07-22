Interior Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Browns Socialhouse in Kelowna

Individuals who went to the restaurant on July 13 or July 16 to 19 may have been exposed

Interior Health has identified another Kelowna venue where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who went to Browns Socialhouse at Harvey on July 13 or July 16 to 19 may have been exposed to the virus, and the health authority is now asking those individuals to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Should you exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, Interior Health advises that you get tested.

Public health contact tracing is under way and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Currently, the province has 205 cases, with several of those confirmed cases linked to community exposures within th city. Roughly 1,000 people are now self-isolating across the entire province because they have been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus.

