Interior Health hosts week of pop-up vaccine clinics in Creston

Between July 27 and August 4, people in the Creston area can drop in at several pop-up clinics for COVID-19 immunizations.

No advance appointments are necessary for these clinics. People who live or work in the Creston area will be able to walk-up, register, and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

July 28

Home Hardware from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1608 Northwest Blvd.

July 29

Pealow’s Independent Grocer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1501 Cook Street

July 31

Creston Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

121 Northwest Blvd.

Aug 2

Centennial Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

905 Birch Street

Aug 4

Creston Valley Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

531 16 Ave. S

Anyone in the Creston area born in 2009 or earlier are eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose at seven weeks (49 days) after receiving their first dose.

Residents can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by making an appointment with Interior Health.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1‑833‑838‑2323.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources, please visit news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines.

