Interior Health hosts 4 pop-up vaccination clinics in Eastern Kootenays

Interior Health is hosting four drop-in immunization clinics in the East Kootenay area for those still looking for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Aug. 24 — the last last day for which statistics were available — 77 per cent of Fernie residents older than 12 have had received at least one shot, followed by 76 per cent of Cranbrook residents and 66 per cent of Creston residents – an increase of one per cent in each community from the previous week.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible. They must wait 28 days after their first jab for a second dose.

People also can get vaccinated by visiting an immunization clinic.

Residents of the Fernie area can walk up, register and receive either their first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinics.

The four clinic locations and times open are:

August 31 – Rooftop Coffee Roasters at 492 2 Avenue in Fernie from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

September 1 – Pealow’s Independent Grocer 1501 Cook Street, Creston 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

September 2 – Creston Valley Library 531 16 Avenue South, Creston 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

September 4 – Tamarack Mall 180 1500 Cranbrook Street North, Cranbrook 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.