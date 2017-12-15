Interior Health holding immunization clinic in Vernon Saturday

Interior Health will be running a series of drop-in clinics for 15 to 19 year olds who have not yet been immunized with the Meningococcal Quadrivalent vaccine (Men-C-ACYW-135) offered to grade nine students since 2016.

In the North Okanagan a clinic will be held this Saturday, Dec.16, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Vernon Health Unit located at 1440-14 Ave.

In the Central Okanagan a clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Health & Services Centre located at 505 Doyle Ave. in Kelowna. In Penticton, a clinic will be held Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Penticton Health Centre at 740 Carmi Ave.

The vaccine has been offered to grade nine students in B.C. since 2016, as part of the routine immunization program. If you have received this vaccine as part of the grade nine immunization program in 2016/17, you don’t need to be re-immunized.

Students who have not received this vaccine are recommended to attend an immunization clinic at their school or a public drop-in clinic.

School immunization clinics are currently being held and will continue throughout the upcoming week. For information about clinics in your area visit Interior Health’s clinic webpage. Clinics are being updated regularly, so check back if your school is not listed.

Morning Star Staff

