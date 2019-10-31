Interior Health hands out long term service pins

An informal celebration and a lite lunch recognizing three Interior Health employees took place on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Barriere Health Centre. Long Term Service Award pins were presented to Cherie Jardine for 24 years in Home Support, Public Health Nurse Angela Semrick for 10 years of service, and Carmen Ross who has worked in administration for 25 years.

Pictured (l-r) are Cherie Jardine, Angela Semrick, Carmen Ross, Michelle Stuttered Manager of Health Sciences for Clearwater, Barriere and Blue River clinical operations, and Marie Balson Administration Services for Interior Health North.

(Jill Hayward photo)