Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

In their final update of 2020, Interior Health (IH) is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 3,889 since testing began, 677 are active and on isolation. Of these, 38 people are in hospital, five of whom in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths in the region. The total remains at 28.

READ MORE: B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

IH has provided an update on current outbreaks:

An outbreak has been declared at Williams Lake Seniors Village with one resident testing positive.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon remains at six cases: five residents and one staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 21 cases: 13 residents and eight staff.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 36 cases: 31 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. (On Dec. 30 IH reported 30 cases; 25 residents and five staff.)

Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff, with 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at nine cases: five residents and four staff with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 weekly case-count in the Central Okanagan decreases slightly

READ MORE: COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News