Interior Health finds Penticton’s fatal overdose rate ‘alarming’

IH is concerned by Penticton’s rate of fatal overdoses as a result of opioid use. The healthy authority has been ramping up its outreach efforts, even implementing the Naloxone Challenge to train businesses and organizations how to administer the lifesaving drug, yet the death rate still increased this year. (File Photo)

Interior Health (IH) acknowledges that Penticton is one of the hardest hit communities in the region in relation to the opioid crisis, but says overall overdose prevention efforts are having an impact.

The B.C. Coroners Service recently released stats that found the 17 individuals in the city have fatally overdosed between January and October 2019. This is an all-time high, with 16 overdose deaths reported in 2018, 14 in 2017 and seven in 2016.

In a statement to the Western News, the health authority said it is concerning that the city’s death rates for this crisis are not trending downwards like other communities.

“There are a number of complex issues underlying these numbers. A toxic drug supply continues to be the main factor,” states the release.

“Substance use is an extremely complicated issue that affects the individual, their loved ones, and communities. We all have a part to play. We are an active partner alongside other community stakeholders in Penticton’s recently established local Community Action Team, which is exploring options to enhance overdose prevention services in Penticton.”

It goes on to highlight the ongoing intiatives that have been implemented throughout the province, including the Intensive Day Treatment Program operating out of Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and Kelowna.

“The Intensive Day Treatment Program was established to remove barriers for those who recognize they need help but have busy lives – jobs with little flexibility, or family demands – that make facility-based treatment programs unappealing or impossible,” states the release.

In addition, residents in Penticton have access to substance use connection services “to support linkages from hospital to community services (within 24 hours) for people with substance use disorders.”

IH also said it is seeing an increase in clients connected to “opioid agonist treatment (OAT) such as methadone and Suboxone.”

“129 clients filled a prescription for an OAT in February 2016, and as of August 2019 that was up to 255,” states the release.

Businesses and organizations in the city are also invited to partake in the IH Naloxone Challenge for training on administering the lifesaving drug.

Those interested in signing up for the Naloxone Challenge are asked to contact 250-462-1050.

