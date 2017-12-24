Interior Health extends immunization clinics

Due to high demand and additional vaccine received, Interior Health will continue to offer the Meningococcal Quadrivalent vaccine for all people in grades 9-12, or aged 15-19, throughout the Okanagan over the holidays.

Drop-in clinics continue on Dec. 26 to 29 and January 2 to 5 for members of this age group who have not yet been immunized. Some local health centres will also be accepting immunization appointments. Call your local health centre if you would like to schedule an appointment.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the South Okanagan also have limited supplies of vaccine for immunizing members of the public within the identified age group. That includes the Penticton Plaza and the Simply Pharmacy on Ellis St.; Jubilee Road location in Summerland as well as the Oliver, Osoyoos and Princeton locations.

Secondary school clinics will continue to be offered in January when school is back in session.

The vaccine has been offered to Grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016 as part of the routine immunization program. If you have received this vaccine as part of the Grade 9 immunization program in 2016/17, you don’t need to be re-immunized. If you are unsure if you have received this vaccine, call your local public health centre during regular business hours for a record.

For more information about the meningococcal outbreak in the Okanagan, visit interiorhealth.ca.