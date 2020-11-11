Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

The school has seven cases

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed that more members of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community have tested positive for COVID-19 but it is unclear how many additional cases there are.

So far, the school has seen seven cases, but IH is not calling it an outbreak.

Those who have tested positive are now isolating at home with support from public health teams.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) said IH is now following up with anyone who was potentially exposed through contact tracing.

IH has listed these cases as being in the school on Nov. 5 and 6.

SD23 has stated it will continue to work with IH to determine if further action is required.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” staff said in a release.

For more information on COVID-19 school exposures in the region, visit IH’s exposure list.

