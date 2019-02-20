Interior Health building in Kelowna evacuated over false alarm

"The package was determined to not be suspicious in nature."

Employees at the Interior Health office building downtown have returned to their desks following an evacuation that lasted about an hour.

Alarms sounded at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday as word of a suspicious package was spread, prompting the evacuation of around 900 employees.

RCMP had blocked off a portion of Doyle Avenue, as they investigated.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said several members of the Kelowna RCMP assisted with evacuating the occupants while Police Dog Services cleared the building.

“The package was determined to not be suspicious in nature and all employees and occupants were allowed to return inside,” he said.

