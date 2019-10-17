Interior Health approves reopening of Sicamous elementary school

School District #83 intends to have Parkview back in operation as of Nov. 13

Interior Health has given Parkview Elementary a clean bill of health, though School District #83 wishes undertake some precautionary work as students return.

SD83 Superintendent Peter Jory has sent a letter to Parkview parents, guardians and staff stating it is the school district’s intention to resume instruction at the Sicamous school as of Wednesday, Nov. 13. He explains the health authority has given its approval for students to return after extensive testing showed the problem that necessitated the school’s closure to be “transitory in nature,” and “no longer poses a potential health threat to building occupants.”

Health concern means temporarily closing Parkview Elementary https://t.co/PsjJs8XcGr pic.twitter.com/CvwmvZXIFh — School District 83 (@sd83schools) September 20, 2019

On Sept. 20, the school district issued a bulletin stating a decision was made, on the advice of Interior Health, to close the school because of a musty odour in the building’s west wing. Subsequent to that, Parkview students were divided between three schools, with the Kindergarten to Division 2 attending class at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous, and the 2-3 and 4-6 divisions attending class at schools in Salmon Arm.

With the transition back to Parkview, Jory said there are a number of tasks that need to be done. These include repairs to possible water penetration points, increased venting in the gym and custodial rooms, waterproofing the foundation and substantial concrete work in the crawlspace.

Read more: Alternative to closure considered for Parkview Elementary

Read more: Update: Parents told Sicamous elementary school could reopen in November

“These jobs will commence as soon as is practicable and ongoing work will not interrupt reoccupation,” said Jory, adding there will be additional air testing to assure building conditions remains safe.

Parents may receive another letter in the coming week confirming the school district’s next steps and providing additional details including any possible school closure days or changes that might cause delays.

@SalmonArmmarthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter