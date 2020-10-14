Interior, Fraser Valley search crews comb Manning Park for missing 25-year-old

Jordan Naterer was last seen in Vancouver Oct. 10, his car was found at the Frosty Mountain trailhead

Hope rescue crews are resuming their search for a missing man this morning, focusing their efforts in Manning Park.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen leaving his home in downtown Vancouver Saturday and may have gone hiking in Manning Park. Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue were tasked out Tuesday, and are resuming their search today together with search and rescue membrs from Princeton, Penticton, Nicola Valley, Chilliwack and the central Fraser Valley.

Naterer was last spotted Oct. 10 at 7 a.m., leaving his apartment at Seymour and Nelson streets in downtown Vancouver. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) say his 2016 Honda Civic (BC license plate LA248W) was found at the Frost Mountain Trailhead near the Lightning Lake day use area.

Frosty Mountain the highest peak in E.C. Manning Provincial Park, is a challenging 22-kilometre loop from the Lightning Lake trailhead to the summit and back. The trail has been extremely popular this fall with hikers flocking to view the golden coloured larch trees along the route, prompting a local tourism organization to issue an advisory on trail etiquette and safety.

Police describe Naterer as white with fair skin, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, white running shoes and carrying a large green backpack.

“Mr. Naterer was expected to be at a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday evening and did not attend,” police stated. “Those close to him are deeply concerned as his absence is out of character.”

The VPD are asking anyone who sees Naterer to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until police arrive.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope Standard